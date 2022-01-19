Head-To-Head Contrast: Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) and Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT)

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) and Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.6% of Bakkt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of Confluent shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bakkt and Confluent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bakkt N/A N/A -$4.86 million N/A N/A Confluent $236.58 million 69.03 -$229.83 million N/A N/A

Bakkt has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Confluent.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bakkt and Confluent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bakkt 0 1 0 0 2.00 Confluent 0 9 7 0 2.44

Bakkt presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.59%. Confluent has a consensus price target of $67.63, indicating a potential upside of 9.52%. Given Bakkt’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bakkt is more favorable than Confluent.

Profitability

This table compares Bakkt and Confluent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bakkt N/A N/A N/A Confluent -76.90% -72.10% -26.27%

Summary

Bakkt beats Confluent on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bakkt

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc. engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub. The company's solutions also include insurance, automotive, technology, fraud detection, customer 360, messaging modernization, streaming ETL, event-driven microservices, mainframe offload, SIEM optimization, bridge to cloud, and internet of things. It also provides professional services and tools for Confluent customers to help in streaming platform adoption; and training and certification programs for Confluent education. The company serves financial services, gaming, government, manufacturing, media and entertainment, and retail and eCommerce industries. It has a strategic alliance with Microsoft. The company was formerly known as Infinitem, Inc. and changed its name to Confluent, Inc. in September 2014. Confluent, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

