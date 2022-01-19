Head to Head Contrast: Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) and Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) and Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Turing alerts:

This table compares Turing and Evolving Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turing $803.38 million 8.16 $79.28 million N/A N/A Evolving Systems $26.35 million 0.97 $640,000.00 $0.06 34.84

Turing has higher revenue and earnings than Evolving Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Turing and Evolving Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turing N/A N/A N/A Evolving Systems 2.55% 15.43% 7.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Turing and Evolving Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turing 0 3 9 0 2.75 Evolving Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Turing currently has a consensus target price of $32.64, indicating a potential upside of 51.94%. Given Turing’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Turing is more favorable than Evolving Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.4% of Turing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of Evolving Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Evolving Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Turing

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

About Evolving Systems

Evolving Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Turing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.