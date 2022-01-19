HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Shares Gap Up to $40.55

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.55, but opened at $42.83. HeadHunter Group shares last traded at $40.95, with a volume of 1,040 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HeadHunter Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HeadHunter Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 124.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is an increase from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 2,249.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 405.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

