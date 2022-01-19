Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,310,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,533,000 after buying an additional 126,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Encompass Health by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,615,000 after buying an additional 238,313 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,299,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 0.8% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,675,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,902,000 after buying an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

EHC stock opened at $61.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

