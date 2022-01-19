Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.70 Million Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,402 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ITT by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of ITT by 0.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 49,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of ITT by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of ITT by 6.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 14.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

Shares of ITT stock opened at $97.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.86.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $689.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.80 million. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.