Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.91 Million Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,758 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 182,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,676,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,349,000 after purchasing an additional 72,494 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 160,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SJM. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.91.

SJM opened at $145.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $111.59 and a 1-year high of $145.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.59.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

