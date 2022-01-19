Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,426 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Banner were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BANR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Banner by 32.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Banner during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Banner during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Banner in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banner by 5.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

BANR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $66.70.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $155.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.45 million. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

