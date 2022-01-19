Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 9,362.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.6% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.1% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APAM opened at $44.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $57.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.77.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 168.02% and a net margin of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

APAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

