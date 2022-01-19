Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Receives $18.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HTLD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of Heartland Express stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.71. 734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,691. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 3.2% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

