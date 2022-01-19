HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) will announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. HEICO reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $509.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.59 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HEI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.29.

Shares of HEI traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.85. 313,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,466. HEICO has a 52-week low of $115.57 and a 52-week high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.34. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.18%.

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,279,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HEICO by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 727,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HEICO by 35.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,364,000 after purchasing an additional 132,573 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 287,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,929,000 after purchasing an additional 34,128 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 175,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,208 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in HEICO by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 113,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

