HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €58.00 ($65.91) to €57.00 ($64.77) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €59.00 ($67.05) to €56.00 ($63.64) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th.

HDELY traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.67. 99,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,647. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

