Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives $58.62 Average Target Price from Analysts

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.91.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Hexcel alerts:

NYSE:HXL traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.01. 758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,612. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -216.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 524.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Torray LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.