Hexcel (HXL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Hexcel to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts expect Hexcel to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.50. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $64.99.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hexcel stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,018 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Hexcel worth $19,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HXL. Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.91.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

