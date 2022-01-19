Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

NYSE HFRO opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.12.

Get Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) by 291.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,773 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.