HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the December 15th total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $28,974.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,113.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPK. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. 6.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPK stock opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13. HighPeak Energy has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.79 and a beta of 0.99.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $47.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.90 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 4.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HighPeak Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

