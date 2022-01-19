Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Position Raised by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 144.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 27.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 50,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 277.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $385.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $398.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12-month low of $219.00 and a 12-month high of $432.19. The firm has a market cap of $820.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous None dividend of $1.17. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

