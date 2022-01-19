Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2 Per Share

Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Holders Technology’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:HDT opened at GBX 120.50 ($1.64) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 100.45. The company has a market cap of £5.09 million and a P/E ratio of -69.41. Holders Technology has a 52 week low of GBX 35 ($0.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 125 ($1.71). The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23.
About Holders Technology
