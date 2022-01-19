Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Peel Hunt raised their price target on the stock from GBX 275 to GBX 325. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hollywood Bowl Group traded as high as GBX 288.50 ($3.94) and last traded at GBX 285 ($3.89), with a volume of 2020378 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270 ($3.68).

BOWL has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.82) target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.37) target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 303.75 ($4.14).

In related news, insider Stephen Burns sold 159,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.22), for a total value of £376,995.84 ($514,389.19).

The firm has a market capitalization of £486.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 235.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 237.75.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

