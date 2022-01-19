Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.78 Million

Equities analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will announce $28.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.80 million and the lowest is $28.76 million. Home Bancorp reported sales of $29.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year sales of $117.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.83 million to $117.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $119.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.68. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 39.89%. The company had revenue of $32.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 140.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 32.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 80.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 222.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HBCP traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.60. 10,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,808. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $45.73. The stock has a market cap of $376.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.59%.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

