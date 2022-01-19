Hord (HORD) Achieves Market Cap of $7.24 Million

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 19th. In the last week, Hord has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One Hord coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0899 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges. Hord has a total market capitalization of $7.24 million and approximately $191,423.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00057779 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.07 or 0.07414650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00063305 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,767.93 or 0.99834899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00066429 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007639 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,474,538 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

