Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Stock Position Lifted by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,149,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,914,000 after buying an additional 175,964 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $1,380,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 122,632.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 49,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 49,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWM opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 1.85. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average is $31.68.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.31%.

HWM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

