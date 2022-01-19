HSBC Lowers ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) to Hold

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $52.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ageas SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

ageas SA/NV stock opened at $49.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.37 and its 200-day moving average is $51.20. ageas SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.11.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 5.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

