Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a focused digital asset miners. Hut 8 Mining Corp. is based in TORONTO. “

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

HUT has been the subject of several other reports. lifted their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of HUT stock opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.63. Hut 8 Mining has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $16.57.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Hut 8 Mining by 3.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hut 8 Mining by 395.4% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the third quarter valued at about $3,541,000. 14.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hut 8 Mining (HUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.