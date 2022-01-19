Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on H. TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.10.

H stock opened at $89.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.60. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $65.44 and a one year high of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.48) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider David Udell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $4,369,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,071. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 44.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

