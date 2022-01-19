Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Truist Financial currently has $106.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $78.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on H. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.10.

H opened at $89.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.52. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $65.44 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $4,369,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alejandro Reynal bought 24,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,071. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of H. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth about $462,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 19.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 55.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 60.9% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 94,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 35,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

