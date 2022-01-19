IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Raymond James lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for IAMGOLD in a report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

IAG stock opened at $2.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

