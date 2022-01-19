IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for IMAC’s earnings. IMAC reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that IMAC will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IMAC.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 37.08% and a negative net margin of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $3.49 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IMAC during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IMAC by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of IMAC by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 47,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 28,082 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of IMAC in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAC in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMAC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 129,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of -1.83. IMAC has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

