IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for IMAC’s earnings. IMAC reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that IMAC will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IMAC.
IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 37.08% and a negative net margin of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $3.49 million during the quarter.
Shares of IMAC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 129,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of -1.83. IMAC has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.
About IMAC
IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.
