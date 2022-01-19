IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Short Interest Down 26.6% in December

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the December 15th total of 17,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of IMAC during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of IMAC by 148.4% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 47,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 28,082 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAC during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMAC by 14.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IMAC during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAC stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 275,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,370. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of -1.83. IMAC has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.49 million during the quarter. IMAC had a negative net margin of 40.92% and a negative return on equity of 37.08%. On average, research analysts expect that IMAC will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

