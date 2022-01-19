ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.03. ImageWare Systems shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 44,800 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.

ImageWare Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IWSY)

ImageWare Systems, Inc engages in the development of mobile and cloud-based identity management solutions and provision of patented biometric authentication solutions for the enterprise. Its digital identity solutions include imagaeware digital identity platform; identity proofing; identity authentication, and identity management.

