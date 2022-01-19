ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IMGN shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IMGN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.84. 2,075,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,941. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.26.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. The company had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

