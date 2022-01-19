IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 7,048 Shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in GTY Technology were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTYH. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in GTY Technology during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GTY Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GTY Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 77,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 561,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.24% of the company’s stock.

Get GTY Technology alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GTY Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:GTYH opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $339.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.16.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 79.83%. The business had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GTY Technology Holdings Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Craig Ross sold 15,000 shares of GTY Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tj Parass acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GTY Technology Profile

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH).

Receive News & Ratings for GTY Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTY Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.