IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,164 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FFWM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the third quarter valued at $216,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.40. First Foundation Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $29.41.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $89.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.52 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 35.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

