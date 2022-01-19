IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 3,082 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 660,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 103,886 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,475,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,897,000 after purchasing an additional 214,504 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 61,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 700,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 343,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

CHRS opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.10. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. The business had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

