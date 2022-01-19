IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $519,000 Stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Winmark were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WINA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 87,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Winmark during the second quarter worth $173,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 32.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Winmark during the third quarter worth $215,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

In other Winmark news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 5,211 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.66, for a total value of $1,139,437.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 3,518 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $766,924.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,559 shares of company stock worth $7,478,367 over the last ninety days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WINA opened at $219.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $794.46 million, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.76. Winmark Co. has a 12 month low of $165.82 and a 12 month high of $277.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.95.

Winmark Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

