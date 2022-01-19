IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 447.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KFY. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

