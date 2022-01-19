IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,143 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $148,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BHLB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

BHLB opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

