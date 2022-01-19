Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Plans $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has raised its dividend by 41.9% over the last three years. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 114.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.3%.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.10. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ILPT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after acquiring an additional 28,386 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 34,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 39,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

