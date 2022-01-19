Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Stake Trimmed by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in Infosys by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 36,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Infosys by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

INFY opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $108.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.97.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.