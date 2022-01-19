Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $71.20

Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $71.20 and traded as high as $80.85. Ingles Markets shares last traded at $80.51, with a volume of 86,785 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.61 and its 200 day moving average is $71.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.55.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

In other news, CEO James W. Lanning sold 9,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $769,841.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Ingles Markets by 1.4% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ingles Markets by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Ingles Markets by 8.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ingles Markets by 0.7% in the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 43,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Ingles Markets by 8.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

