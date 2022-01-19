Innova Hits Market Capitalization of $447,532.70 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 54.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. During the last seven days, Innova has traded 78.4% higher against the US dollar. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for $0.0648 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges. Innova has a total market capitalization of $447,532.70 and $1,403.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000425 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

