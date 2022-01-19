Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:QTJL) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:QTJL) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.87 and last traded at $26.87. 714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.44.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTJL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $490,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.