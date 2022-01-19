Insider Buying: Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL) Director Buys 260,000 Shares of Stock

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL) Director Charles Claude Downie bought 260,000 shares of Eagle Plains Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,069,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$160,462.50.

Shares of CVE EPL traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.18. 36,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,352. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17. Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of C$16.88 million and a P/E ratio of 60.00.

Get Eagle Plains Resources alerts:

About Eagle Plains Resources

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. It explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, graphite, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth and industrial mineral projects in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Plains Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Plains Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.