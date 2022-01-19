Insider Buying: Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL) Director Buys 260,000 Shares of Stock

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL) Director Charles Claude Downie bought 260,000 shares of Eagle Plains Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,069,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$160,462.50.
Shares of CVE EPL traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.18. 36,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,352. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17. Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of C$16.88 million and a P/E ratio of 60.00.
About Eagle Plains Resources
