Insider Buying: Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Buys 7,223 Shares of Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 7,223 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.11 per share, with a total value of $499,181.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Istar Inc. bought 7,140 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.01 per share, for a total transaction of $499,871.40.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,999 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $499,938.57.

On Friday, January 7th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,962 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.81 per share, for a total transaction of $499,941.22.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,430 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.75 per share, for a total transaction of $499,932.50.

On Monday, January 3rd, Istar Inc. bought 6,287 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.51 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.37.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Istar Inc. bought 6,454 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,862.30.

On Friday, November 12th, Istar Inc. bought 13,522 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.94 per share, for a total transaction of $999,816.68.

On Monday, December 27th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,507 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.82 per share, for a total transaction of $499,867.74.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Istar Inc. purchased 6,615 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.57 per share, for a total transaction of $499,895.55.

On Monday, December 20th, Istar Inc. bought 7,069 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.72 per share, for a total transaction of $499,919.68.

NYSE:SAFE traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.24. The company had a trading volume of 95,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,484. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18 and a beta of -0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.20. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.14 and a 12-month high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.12 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Safehold by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Safehold by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Safehold by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Safehold by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,794,000 after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Safehold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.41.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

