Insider Selling: Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) SVP Sells 1,183 Shares of Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,183 shares of Apria stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $44,066.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of APR opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Apria, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $40.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.74.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apria, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apria by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Apria during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Apria during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Apria by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Apria during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APR shares. UBS Group downgraded Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

