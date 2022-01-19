Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Sells 941 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) insider Steve Oblak sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $150,080.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Steve Oblak sold 1,114 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $222,800.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Steve Oblak sold 2,160 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $403,682.40.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded down $6.31 on Wednesday, hitting $156.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,211,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,596. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $155.27 and a one year high of $355.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.03 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.88.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on W shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.62.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Wayfair by 0.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Wayfair by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

