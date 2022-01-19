Inspire Investing LLC Buys Shares of 4,422 Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,422 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,464,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Progress Software by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,724,000 after acquiring an additional 568,089 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,650,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Progress Software by 493.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 386,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after acquiring an additional 321,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

PRGS stock opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.15. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.80.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 15.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRGS. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

