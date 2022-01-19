Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,204 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XHR. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $61,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.51.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $172.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

