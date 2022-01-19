Inspire Investing LLC Invests $221,000 in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,070,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,697,000 after buying an additional 1,708,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,771,000 after buying an additional 894,074 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,497,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,119,000 after buying an additional 768,391 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,820,000. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 12.5% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 5,168,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,571,000 after purchasing an additional 575,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

NYSE TPX opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.50. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.77.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.