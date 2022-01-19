Inspire Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 2,442 Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Diodes by 91.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 52,849 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Diodes by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Diodes by 191.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 19,351 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Diodes by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 299,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 2.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

In other news, Director C H. Chen sold 6,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $670,717.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $211,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,687,411. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $92.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.30. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $113.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $471.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.60 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

