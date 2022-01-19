Inspire Investing LLC Sells 5,214 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,214 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in M/I Homes during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in M/I Homes during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in M/I Homes during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in M/I Homes by 289.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE MHO opened at $55.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.00. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.44). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $904.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

